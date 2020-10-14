RO construction materials producer invests EUR 1 mln in PV panels

German group E.ON will build a photovoltaic (PV) plant with an installed capacity of 1,108 kWp that will produce about 1,250 MWh of electricity per year for the construction materials manufacturer Samus TEC Dej. The project's cost is estimated at EUR 1 million.

The Samus TEC company, one of the leading players on the Romanian construction materials market, will thus derive between 8% and 10% of its electricity needs, on average, from PV panels.

E.ON will install 3,360 photovoltaic modules on the roof of a hall in Dej on an area of approximately 10,000 square meters.

Since 2018, E.ON has developed over 120 solar energy production projects for local customers in various sectors. It has already installed about 25,000 photovoltaic panels for 58 companies.

With the completion of the projects currently under development, the total production of photovoltaic energy generated by projects completed by E.ON will reach 30,000 MWh per year, meaning an economy of 8,800 tonnes of CO2 per year.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)