OMV Petrom invests EUR 1.3 mln in PV panels at its fuel stations

Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom, part of Austrian group OMV, has installed photovoltaic panels in 40 of its fuel stations to supply them with green energy and reduce the energy bills.

The company's investments in this project have reached EUR 1.3 million so far, according to a press release. OMV Petrom plans to double the number of PV panels by the end of the year.

The photovoltaic panels generate over 10% of the electricity needed by the stations.

"We have a continuing concern to reduce our carbon footprint in all business segments, including the segments of refining and distribution. This year, we have continued our environmentally friendly initiatives, including the installation of photovoltaic panels in the fuel stations. We plan to increase to 78 the number of filling stations equipped with photovoltaic panels by the end of the year," said in a statement Radu Caprau, member of the Management Board of OMV Petrom responsible for the Downstream Oil activity.

Photovoltaic panels produce over 30,000 kWh of green energy annually per station.

The measures adopted by the company for a cleaner environment generated a 22% decrease in carbon emissions in 2019 compared to 2010. The company's goal is to reach a 27% reduction in 2025.

(Photo: OMV Petrom on Flickr)

