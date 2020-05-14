Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 08:16
Business
OMV Petrom invests EUR 1.3 mln in PV panels at its fuel stations
14 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom, part of Austrian group OMV, has installed photovoltaic panels in 40 of its fuel stations to supply them with green energy and reduce the energy bills.

The company's investments in this project have reached EUR 1.3 million so far, according to a press release. OMV Petrom plans to double the number of PV panels by the end of the year.

The photovoltaic panels generate over 10% of the electricity needed by the stations.

"We have a continuing concern to reduce our carbon footprint in all business segments, including the segments of refining and distribution. This year, we have continued our environmentally friendly initiatives, including the installation of photovoltaic panels in the fuel stations. We plan to increase to 78 the number of filling stations equipped with photovoltaic panels by the end of the year," said in a statement Radu Caprau, member of the Management Board of OMV Petrom responsible for the Downstream Oil activity.

Photovoltaic panels produce over 30,000 kWh of green energy annually per station.

The measures adopted by the company for a cleaner environment generated a 22% decrease in carbon emissions in 2019 compared to 2010. The company's goal is to reach a 27% reduction in 2025.

(Photo: OMV Petrom on Flickr)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 08:16
Business
OMV Petrom invests EUR 1.3 mln in PV panels at its fuel stations
14 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom, part of Austrian group OMV, has installed photovoltaic panels in 40 of its fuel stations to supply them with green energy and reduce the energy bills.

The company's investments in this project have reached EUR 1.3 million so far, according to a press release. OMV Petrom plans to double the number of PV panels by the end of the year.

The photovoltaic panels generate over 10% of the electricity needed by the stations.

"We have a continuing concern to reduce our carbon footprint in all business segments, including the segments of refining and distribution. This year, we have continued our environmentally friendly initiatives, including the installation of photovoltaic panels in the fuel stations. We plan to increase to 78 the number of filling stations equipped with photovoltaic panels by the end of the year," said in a statement Radu Caprau, member of the Management Board of OMV Petrom responsible for the Downstream Oil activity.

Photovoltaic panels produce over 30,000 kWh of green energy annually per station.

The measures adopted by the company for a cleaner environment generated a 22% decrease in carbon emissions in 2019 compared to 2010. The company's goal is to reach a 27% reduction in 2025.

(Photo: OMV Petrom on Flickr)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 May 2020
Social
Romanian church in Chicago defies stay-at-home order issued by Illinois governor
13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub
13 May 2020
Business
EBRD: Romania’s economy will contract by 4% this year, rebound by 4% in 2021
13 May 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment - Romania and the coronavirus: shock, response and recovery
11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms