Leading Romanian courier firm moves into new facilities after EUR 20 mln investment
08 November 2019
Sameday, one of the largest Romanian courier operators, controlled by eMAG group, which also operates the largest online retailer in the country, has inaugurated a new logistics center close to Bucharest, following a total investment of EUR 20 million.

The logistics center has an area of 22,000 sqm and is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies that shorten up to three times the parcel sorting times, thus streamlining the processing and shipping flows. The new logistics center will handle 80% of the total volume of the company's domestic shipments, the company informed.

The new logistics center opened by Sameday is located in the industrial park developed by eMAG Logistica, a member of eMAG group, controlled by South African group Naspers and local entrepreneur Iulian Stanciu, Profit.ro informed. The industrial park developed upon a EUR 9 mln investment in Chitila (northwest of Bucharest), received fiscal allowances from local administration which apply to Sameday as well as a tenant in the project.

The new project developed in Chitila by eMAG will enjoy, for a period of 20 years, the status of an industrial park, which was provided so far to a total of 87 sites in Romania. Basically, recipients of such facilities are not paying property tax and other fees related to property.

(Photo source: the company)

