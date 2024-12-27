Over half a million Romanians celebrate name day on St. Stephen's feast

More than 500,000 Romanians are celebrating their name day on Friday, December 27, coinciding with the feast of Saint Stephen, according to data from the Directorate for Personal Records quoted by News.ro.

Among them, 364,444 men and 155,791 women bear names derived from Saint Stephen, such as Ștefan or Ștefania.

The most common names are Ștefan/Stefan, with 312,604 men, and Ștefania/Stefania, with 128,775 women. Second on the list are Istvan, borne by 32,064 men, and Ștefana, carried by 17,865 women.

Other names celebrated on this day include Fane, Fănel, Fănică, Fana, Fănuța, Fănica, and Ștefănel.

Saint Stephen is commemorated by Christians on the third day of Christmas. He is celebrated as the first to proclaim and testify to faith in Christ, earning the title of the Church's first martyr.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)