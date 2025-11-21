Saharan dust cloud expected in Romania this wekeend

Romania is expected to be affected by a mass of Saharan dust between November 21 and 23, according to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), as reported by Digi24. The airborne particles, carried by a south-westerly air flow, will spread across much of the country, with dust deposits becoming visible particularly in areas experiencing rainfall.

Meteorologists said the phenomenon is linked to a circulation pattern that is pushing dust from North Africa toward southeastern and central-southeastern Europe. Romania lies directly in the path of this plume, which is forecast to advance in several stages.

The first deposits are expected in the west, northwest, and north of the country, with the dust cloud gradually moving eastward as the air mass progresses.

The impact will be most noticeable during periods of rain, when particles are brought down to the ground and accumulate on surfaces.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jan Gajdosik | Dreamstime.com)