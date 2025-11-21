Environment

Saharan dust cloud expected in Romania this wekeend

21 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is expected to be affected by a mass of Saharan dust between November 21 and 23, according to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), as reported by Digi24. The airborne particles, carried by a south-westerly air flow, will spread across much of the country, with dust deposits becoming visible particularly in areas experiencing rainfall.

Meteorologists said the phenomenon is linked to a circulation pattern that is pushing dust from North Africa toward southeastern and central-southeastern Europe. Romania lies directly in the path of this plume, which is forecast to advance in several stages.

The first deposits are expected in the west, northwest, and north of the country, with the dust cloud gradually moving eastward as the air mass progresses. 

The impact will be most noticeable during periods of rain, when particles are brought down to the ground and accumulate on surfaces.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jan Gajdosik | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Environment

Saharan dust cloud expected in Romania this wekeend

21 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is expected to be affected by a mass of Saharan dust between November 21 and 23, according to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), as reported by Digi24. The airborne particles, carried by a south-westerly air flow, will spread across much of the country, with dust deposits becoming visible particularly in areas experiencing rainfall.

Meteorologists said the phenomenon is linked to a circulation pattern that is pushing dust from North Africa toward southeastern and central-southeastern Europe. Romania lies directly in the path of this plume, which is forecast to advance in several stages.

The first deposits are expected in the west, northwest, and north of the country, with the dust cloud gradually moving eastward as the air mass progresses. 

The impact will be most noticeable during periods of rain, when particles are brought down to the ground and accumulate on surfaces.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jan Gajdosik | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 November 2025
Justice
Romanian authorities place extradited mercenary Horaţiu Potra under 30-day preventive arrest
21 November 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan, PM Ilie Bolojan lead political trust survey among Bucharest residents
21 November 2025
Business
Growth in Romania: Business sector tripled revenues and quadrupled profitability in 2008-2024, study finds
21 November 2025
Sports
Romania’s Gheorghe Hagi ranked 82nd greatest footballer of all time
21 November 2025
Politics
Poll shows Liberal, Social Democrat candidates in tight race for Bucharest mayor seat
21 November 2025
Energy
Premier Energy consolidates its Romanian renewable platform with 400 MWh BESS project
21 November 2025
Sports
World Cup 2026: A statistical look at Turkey, Romania’s opponent in the play-off semi-final
20 November 2025
Justice
Romanian tax agency ANAF sues former president Klaus Iohannis over Sibiu house