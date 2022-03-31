Bucharest festivals: More artists join lineup of Saga

Deadmau5, Fedde Le Grand, R3HAB, Shouse, Alan Fitzpatrick, Artbat, Coeus, James Hype, Joseph Capriati, Oxia and Reinier Zonneveld are among those who will perform at this year’s edition of Saga, the festival set to take place between June 3 and June 5 at the National Arena in Bucharest.

They will join a lineup that includes DJ Snake, Tiësto, Ofenbach, Fisher, Meduza and Sven Vath, as well as Afrojack, Black Coffee, The Stickmen Project, Acraze, Jax Jones, Camelphat, Joel Corry, Da Tweekaz, Honey Dijon, Dom Dolla, Biscits, Purple Disco Machine and John Summit.

The lineup of the event is updated here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com