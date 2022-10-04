In the wake of Blue Air's recent fiasco, Ryanair, Europe's leading low-cost airline, announced a new route from Cluj-Napoca's Avram Iancu International Airport (CLJ) to Dublin (DUB), Ireland.

The new route will operate for the first time on November 1 this year, twice per week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

"Ryanair continues to grow in Romania and across our network, whilst other airlines struggle to stay in the air, disappointing passengers. However, once again we are here to save the day and will operate a full schedule of over 3,000 daily flights throughout the winter season," says Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, in a press release.

To celebrate the new route, the airline announced a new set of promotion of a limited-time seat sale starting from EUR 19.99 for flights from November to January 2023, which must have been booked by October 6 on Ryanair's website.

"Traffic growth is one of Cluj International Airport's priorities and we are pleased that with the help of Ryanair we are able to better respond to the connectivity needs of our passengers, by offering as many travel opportunities as possible and implicitly create benefits for the entire region," David Ciceo of Cluj-Napoca's Avram Iancu International Airport adds.

As Blue Air, the biggest privately-owned Romanian-based airline, suspended its operations after the Ministry of Environment blocked all its bank accounts, passengers have been left stranded. And the situation is still uncertain, as the air carrier recently said it is not yet in a position to start flying again.

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)