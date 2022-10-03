Business

Wizz Air puts up for sale more tickets for Blue Air passengers

03 October 2022
Hungary-based low-cost airline Wizz Air has reintroduced tickets with fares starting at EUR 39.99 for Blue Air passengers affected by the cancellation of flights. At the same time, it increased the frequency of 28 routes from Bucharest to European destinations.

"We are reintroducing our special fares, and we are increasing capacity to help Blue Air passengers. We know how important it is for passengers to be able to travel, and we want to ensure that passengers affected by the latest Blue Air cancellations can continue to travel with Wizz Air," said Evelin Jeckel, Acting Network Officer at Wizz Air.

At the beginning of September, Wizz Air announced a major expansion in Romania, with five aircraft assigned to its base at Otopeni Airport in Bucharest, as well as increased frequency from Bacău, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Sibiu. New routes were introduced from Bucharest to Athens, Prague and Larnaca.

In total, Wizz Air added 2.7 million additional seats to the Romanian market.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Darius Strazdas/Dreamstime.com)

Business

