Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Mon, 04/26/2021 - 16:15
Politics

Romania declares Russian Embassy official persona non grata

26 April 2021
Romanian authorities have declared Alexey Grishaev, the deputy of the military attaché of Russia’s Embassy to Romania, persona non grata, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

The decision was taken “given that his activities and actions breach the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations,” MAE said.

Several countries decided to expel Russian officials in solidarity with the Czech Republic. The Czech government previously expelled several Russian diplomats and embassy staffers in a row over Russia’s alleged role in a deadly 2014 explosion at a munitions depot in the country.

Romanian president summons security council on rising tensions in Black Sea and Ukraine

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

