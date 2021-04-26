Romania declares Russian Embassy official persona non grata

Romanian authorities have declared Alexey Grishaev, the deputy of the military attaché of Russia’s Embassy to Romania, persona non grata, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

The decision was taken “given that his activities and actions breach the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations,” MAE said.

Several countries decided to expel Russian officials in solidarity with the Czech Republic. The Czech government previously expelled several Russian diplomats and embassy staffers in a row over Russia’s alleged role in a deadly 2014 explosion at a munitions depot in the country.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

