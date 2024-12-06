Russia condemns US for expressing concern over electoral interference in Romania

The Russian Embassy in Bucharest condemned the US State Department for “interfering” in Romania’s presidential elections after the latter expressed concern over “state actors” influencing voters on social media.

On December 4, the US State Department warned Romania about "serious negative consequences" if the country distances itself from the West through the election of pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu. The US also expressed concern over the integrity of the Romanian electoral process after a Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) report specifying malicious cyber activities and voter influencing.

"The US Department of State could not resist directly interfering in Romania's presidential elections, publishing on December 4, 2024, a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. M. Miller, with unjustified and false accusations regarding 'malicious cyber activities aimed at influencing the integrity of the electoral process in Romania,'" according to a post on the Russian Embassy's page.

The Russian Embassy to Bucharest also echoed the Russian authorities, saying Russia never interferes in the electoral processes of other countries, despite ample evidence of this occurring in neighboring Moldova.

"Russia never interferes in the electoral processes of other countries, does not orchestrate 'color revolutions,' and in bilateral relations does not resort to threats, blackmail, or the manipulation of public opinion through lies and distortion of facts. All these are tools from the arsenal of American diplomacy," stated the Embassy.

Additionally, it emphasized that Russia respects any choice made by the Romanian people and advised Romanian politicians and media "not to involve Russia in their country’s internal political processes."

The Russian Embassy also posted a series of comments from the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova.

“The campaign for Romania's presidential elections, the second round of which will take place on December 8, is being accompanied by an unprecedented wave of anti-Russian hysteria. Behind this lies a desire to influence the consciousness and will of Romanian citizens. Increasingly absurd accusations are being heard from local politicians, officials, and media representatives,” Zakharova said.

She also rejected any accusations of interfering in the internal affairs of other states.

The CSAT documents made public on December 4 suggest that pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu received undeclared external financing and involved state actors in his campaign, which was mainly carried out online on the TikTok platform.

(Photo source: Russian Embassy in Bucharest on Facebook)