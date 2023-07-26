Romania’s ruling coalition reportedly agreed on fiscal corrective measures

The Liberal Party (PNL) and Social Democratic Party (PSD), the two parties of Romania-s ruling coalition, reportedly shortlisted the fiscal corrective measures to bring the public deficit in line with the target this year, according to G4media.ro.

But there is no calendar for their implementation, no estimate of the impact on the budget balance, and some measures need more details.

The final decision on the fiscal package is due to be taken this week at a new meeting of coalition leaders and then adopted by the government through an emergency ordinance.

Among the measures on the list, there is the elimination of health contribution waiver for construction and agriculture workers; taxation of income of IT workers above a certain threshold (to be decided); abolition of the preferential 5% vat rate; higher tax on revenues for microenterprises with high revenues (3%); fewer state guarantees for corporate loans; and eliminating some 200,000 positions in the budgetary sector currently vacant.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)