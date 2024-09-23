Romanian United Foundation to offer Romanian-language courses in five more communities in US, Canada

Non-profit Romanian United Foundation (RUF) plans to expand the Romanian-language courses it currently offers in Chicago to five additional communities in the United States and Canada.

“By expanding the Romanian language courses and applying the successful model in Chicago, we hope to offer valuable educational opportunities and strengthen the ties between Romanians in North America,” RUF explained.

RUF currently offers Romanian, math, programming, and financial education courses at its center in Chicago.

The initiative is part of a project aiming to support Romanian communities in the diaspora in preserving the Romanian language and culture. It is backed by the Department for Romanians Abroad.

The Romanian United Foundation, formerly the Romanian United Fund, is a community dedicated to encouraging and financing the development of the Romanian diaspora and its connections with Romania.

In its work, the organization focuses on areas such as the diaspora community, education, civic engagement, healthcare, environment, and heritage, "reflecting its commitment to a wide range of societal issues."

(Photo: Edgars Sermulis | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com