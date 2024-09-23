Romanians abroad

Romanian United Foundation to offer Romanian-language courses in five more communities in US, Canada

23 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Non-profit Romanian United Foundation (RUF) plans to expand the Romanian-language courses it currently offers in Chicago to five additional communities in the United States and Canada.

“By expanding the Romanian language courses and applying the successful model in Chicago, we hope to offer valuable educational opportunities and strengthen the ties between Romanians in North America,” RUF explained.

RUF currently offers Romanian, math, programming, and financial education courses at its center in Chicago.

The initiative is part of a project aiming to support Romanian communities in the diaspora in preserving the Romanian language and culture. It is backed by the Department for Romanians Abroad.

The Romanian United Foundation, formerly the Romanian United Fund, is a community dedicated to encouraging and financing the development of the Romanian diaspora and its connections with Romania.

In its work, the organization focuses on areas such as the diaspora community, education, civic engagement, healthcare, environment, and heritage, "reflecting its commitment to a wide range of societal issues."

(Photo: Edgars Sermulis | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Romanians abroad

Romanian United Foundation to offer Romanian-language courses in five more communities in US, Canada

23 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Non-profit Romanian United Foundation (RUF) plans to expand the Romanian-language courses it currently offers in Chicago to five additional communities in the United States and Canada.

“By expanding the Romanian language courses and applying the successful model in Chicago, we hope to offer valuable educational opportunities and strengthen the ties between Romanians in North America,” RUF explained.

RUF currently offers Romanian, math, programming, and financial education courses at its center in Chicago.

The initiative is part of a project aiming to support Romanian communities in the diaspora in preserving the Romanian language and culture. It is backed by the Department for Romanians Abroad.

The Romanian United Foundation, formerly the Romanian United Fund, is a community dedicated to encouraging and financing the development of the Romanian diaspora and its connections with Romania.

In its work, the organization focuses on areas such as the diaspora community, education, civic engagement, healthcare, environment, and heritage, "reflecting its commitment to a wide range of societal issues."

(Photo: Edgars Sermulis | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 September 2024
Events
Bucharest events: George Enescu Philharmonic adds jazz season, Baroque music concerts
24 September 2024
Culture
Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu to meet readers in New York next month
24 September 2024
Politics
Romanian president attends UN General Assembly in New York
24 September 2024
Macro
Romania rises public deficit target to 6.9% of GDP under "positive" but risky revision 
23 September 2024
Transport
Brașov has the most accessible public transportation system in Romania, report says
23 September 2024
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2024 to open at the end of November
23 September 2024
Justice
One of Romania’s most dangerous gangsters sentenced to prison in US
23 September 2024
People
Romania’s Emilia Șercan nominated for PRIX EUROPA European Journalist of the Year 2024