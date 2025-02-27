Rubik Hub Ranked 39th in the "Europe’s Leading Start-up Hubs" List by Financial Times, Statista, and Sifted

News from Companies

Rubik Hub has been ranked 39th out of 150 in the prestigious Europe’s Leading Start-up Hubs 2025 ranking. Compiled by the Financial Times, in collaboration with international research and data company Statista and start-up media platform Sifted, the ranking identifies and highlights the top-rated and most recommended start-up support programs across Europe. Rubik Hub achieved an overall score of 78.96 out of 100.

“This recognition is one of the most significant validations we’ve received so far,” said Vlad Gliga, CEO of Rubik Hub.

“When we founded Rubik Hub in 2017 alongside ADR Nord-Est, we approached it like a start-up—by solving a real problem. At the time, there were very few opportunities in Romania for aspiring founders looking to build scalable businesses. Our mission was to inspire and support entrepreneurs, ensuring they could find everything they needed right here in Romania, without having to relocate abroad. Back then, the ecosystem was in its infancy, with only a handful of Romanian start-ups and limited awareness of the field. To add to the challenge, we started in Piatra Neamț, not in a major city. Fast forward nearly eight years, and we are now recognized as a key player in Europe, providing top-tier programs for start-up founders.”

Rubik Hub, part of the North-East Regional Development Agency, offers a comprehensive start-up journey, guiding founders from idea validation to acceleration, international expansion, and investment raising. To date, the team has supported over 300 founders, who have collectively secured more than €55 million in investments.

A Thriving Community of Experts and Mentors

At the heart of Rubik Hub’s success is its network of over 250 mentors, both from Romania and abroad. These experts—entrepreneurs, investors, and industry professionals—volunteer their time to support founders throughout their start-up journey.

“Our mentors share invaluable first-hand experience, helping founders navigate every stage of building a start-up—from idea validation and prototype development to customer acquisition, securing investors, and expanding into international markets. They are a crucial part of the entrepreneurial journey we create,” added Vlad Gliga.

A Prestigious Recognition in the European Start-up Ecosystem

Now in its second edition, Europe’s Leading Start-up Hubs ranking highlights the top-rated incubators and accelerators based on their impact and results. To qualify, hubs must have a physical location in Europe and have been in operation since at least 2020. This year, out of 3,000 applicants, only 150 hubs secured a spot in the ranking—with Romania represented by just two: Rubik Hub and InnovX.

The evaluation process was rigorous, with alumni feedback as the primary criterion. Participants assessed the programs they attended across multiple key dimensions, including mentoring & training, infrastructure, legal assistance, business development support, networking opportunities, and funding access.

Additionally, external expert recommendations were factored in, including insights from investors (business angels, venture capital firms), entrepreneurs, and academic leaders. The ranking also analyzed the most successful start-ups from each program.

This recognition reaffirms Rubik Hub’s commitment to empowering start-up founders and fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Romania and beyond.

Learn more about the ranking here: https://rankings.ft.com/incubator-accelerator-programmes-europe

