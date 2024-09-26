Events

Royal Viennese Tour brings special Christmas concert to 29 cities in Romania this December

26 September 2024

Guest soloists from the Vienna State Opera, Rome Opera, Milan Scala, Mozarteum-Salzburg, and two famous orchestras, Orchestra di Teatro D'opera Italiana and Opera Vox, will take part in the Royal Viennese National Tour (Turneul Național Regal Vienez), holding their special Christmas concert in 29 cities across Romania in December. 

The young conductor and violinist soloist Bogdan Costache will ensure the musical direction. Thus, the guest soloists and instrumentalists from Vienna, Italy, Switzerland, or Germany will perform under the baton of one of the most talented orchestra conductors of the young generation, born in Romania.

The program includes numerous soloist surprises performed on the violin, alongside the orchestra, by Bogdan Costache, the organizers said.

"Waltzes, polkas, mazurkas, and famous arias will resound in 29 cities, bringing the spirit of Vienna's holiday concerts to the hearts of audiences across the country," reads the press release.

The tour will kick off in Targu Mures on December 2 and continue in Miercurea Ciuc, Focsani, Targu Neamt, Piatra Neamt, Suceava, Iasi, Buzau, Craiova, Ploiesti, Targoviste, Pitesti, Sibiu, Deva, Timisoara, Arad, Oradea, Satu Mare, Baia Mare, Sighetu Marmatiei, Alba Iulia, Cluj-Napoca, Brasov, Bucharest, Constanta, Galati, Braila, Campina, and Ramnicu Valcea.

Tickets can be purchased online at Proticket.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)

