Romanian Athenaeum hosts October edition of Royal Charitable Concert supporting young talents

The 15th edition of the Royal Charitable Concert organized by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, a major fundraising event aimed at supporting young talents, will take place at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest on October 25. Exceptional musicians, successful alumni of the Young Talents program, will go on stage to support the next generation of scholarship recipients.

Every year, the event brings together personalities from the world of art and culture, members of civil society, leaders of Romanian companies, media representatives, sponsors and supporters of the Royal Foundation, as well as the public willing to support Romanian culture. The concert takes place in the presence of the Royal Family of Romania.

On October 25, conductor Tiberiu Soare and the Universitaria Orchestra of the National University of Music Bucharest will accompany valuable young musicians on the Athenaeum stage, namely pianists Cadmiel Boțac and Mihai Ritivoiu, cellists Constantin Borodin and Izabela Ghergu, and violinists Mircea Dumitrescu and Paul Răducanu. The soloists are successful alumni from the first generations of the Young Talents program.

“We are waiting for you in the magnificent hall of the Romanian Athenaeum to join us at the Royal Charitable Concert, an event in which we want to show what we’ve done so far through the Young Talents program run by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, but also to ask you to be close to us to make the musical and cultural life in Romania a much better one,” Tiberiu Soare said.

Classical music and art enthusiasts can actively contribute to supporting young talent by attending the Royal Charitable Concert and purchasing tickets. Companies can also join the initiative as sponsors.

Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation was established in 1990 by King Michael I of Romania and Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown. With 34 years of activity, the Royal Foundation supports children, youth, and the elderly, being involved in numerous social, cultural, and educational support projects.

The Royal Foundation is the sole beneficiary of the Royal Charitable Concert, organized annually since 2008, and the funds collected from ticket sales and sponsorships are dedicated to the Young Talents project. Last year, the event raised total funds worth EUR 180,000 to support financially disadvantaged young and talented artists.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers; by Daniel Angelescu)