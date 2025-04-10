Romania to open 965 polling stations abroad for May presidential elections

Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) will organize 965 polling stations abroad for the 2025 presidential election this May, marking an increase of 15 stations compared to the 2024 elections. The decision was approved by the Permanent Electoral Authority and covers proposals submitted by Romania’s diplomatic missions and consular offices.

The largest number of polling stations will be set up in countries with significant Romanian communities: 161 in Italy and Malta, 147 in Spain, 108 in the United Kingdom, 88 in Germany, 69 in France and Monaco, 64 in the Republic of Moldova, and 50 in the United States. Other countries include Belgium with 29 stations and the Netherlands with 23.

Compared to the 2024 elections, 29 stations have been relocated to nearby areas to improve accessibility based on feedback from local Romanian communities, the ministry said. Additionally, five stations in France, the UK, and Spain will operate from different addresses between the two voting rounds.

As in 2024, no polling stations will be organized in Afghanistan, Rostov-on-Don, Odesa, Sudan, Venezuela, Libya, or North Korea, due to suspended or closed missions and security concerns.

Polling will take place over three days for each round: May 2–4 and May 16–18. Voting begins at 7:00 a.m. local time each day, and ends at 9:00 p.m. local time on Friday and Saturday, and at 9:00 p.m. Romania time on Sunday.

All Romanian citizens with valid identification documents will be able to vote at polling stations abroad, regardless of their country of residence. The Foreign Ministry encourages voters to check the exact addresses of the polling stations in advance on its official website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carol Robert/Dreamstime.com)