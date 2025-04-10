Diehl Aviation to open new production facility in Romania

Diehl Aviation said it is strengthening its global presence with the establishment of a new production site in Romania, supporting the increasing demand of the aviation industry. The local facility will primarily manufacture products and components for passenger aircraft.

Diehl Aviation is a corporate division of Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG., and its customers include leading aircraft manufacturers Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer, military partners, manufacturers of eVTOL aircraft, and airlines and operators of commercial and business aircraft worldwide.

Construction of the new facility is expected to begin in 2025.

“Romania was chosen for its strategic position between Eastern and Western Europe, providing excellent access to suppliers and skilled talent. As an EU member, Romania offers political and economic stability, seamless market integration, and a highly skilled workforce. The country’s competitive operational costs, strong infrastructure, and business-friendly environment further enhance its attractiveness,” the company said.

While production will be scaled up in Romania, core functions such as product development and industrialization will remain in Germany.

“Our new facility in Romania is a strategic investment in the future of Diehl Aviation,” said Jörg Schuler, CEO of Diehl Aviation.

(Photo source: Diehl Aviation on LinkedIn)