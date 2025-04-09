Events

Jennifer Lopez to perform in Romania in July as part of world tour

09 April 2025

US singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez will perform in Romania this year as part of her “Up All Night Live” world tour. The concert will take place on July 27, according to News.ro, but the location is yet to be announced.

Lopez, 55, published a video on YouTube promoting the concerts.

“To all my international JLovers, I’ll be doing a few select show dates over the summer. I can’t wait to get back out there to see all of you. It’s been too long. It’s gonna be an amazing summer” the artist announced on Instagram as well.

The tour will begin on July 1 in Turkey and will continue with shows in Egypt, Spain, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Abu Dhabi, Kazakhstan, and Armenia.

Lopez, known for her talent as a singer, dancer, and actress, is a multi-award-winning artist with record-breaking achievements. To date, she has sold over 80 million records, accumulated over 15 billion streams, and has nearly 28 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. 

In film, Lopez continues to captivate audiences, with movies like “The Mother” currently ranking as one of the top 10 most-watched Netflix movies of all time.

The exact location of the concert in Romania is yet to be decided, and tickets are to be put on sale shortly.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jennifer Lopez on YouTube screen capture)

