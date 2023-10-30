Royal Charitable Concert supporting young talents in Romania raises EUR 180,000 at 14th edition

The 14th edition of the Royal Charitable Concert in Bucharest raised total funds worth EUR 180,000 to support financially disadvantaged young and talented artists. The event, organized by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, took place at the Romanian Athenaeum last week, on October 25.

This year’s edition brought tenor Ioan Hotea and mezzo-soprano Martiniana Antonie to the Romanian Athenaeum’s stage alongside the Romanian Youth Orchestra, conducted by Gabriel Bebeșelea.

An audience of 800 people, representatives of the Diplomatic Corps, personalities from the world of arts and culture, business leaders, donors, and sponsors of the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, attended the 2023 edition of the Royal Charitable Concert.

The funds raised from sponsorships and donations at the charity event will support a new generation of musicians and visual artists through the Young Talents 2024 national program. The artists, aged from 14 to 24, come from modest income families. The selection is set to be launched in November.

Organized annually since 2008 by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, the Royal Charitable Concert traditionally takes place on October 25, the birthday of King Michael I of Romania, the founder of the Foundation, alongside Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown.

Over the years, EUR 1.9 million has been raised at the event and then invested in the artistic future of Romania. A total of 410 scholarships have been awarded to young talents at the beginning of their journey coming from low-income families, and with the support of mentors and sustained promotion, they achieved extraordinary national and international performances.

The Young Talents program has been recognized as the Best Art and Culture Program in Romania, having been awarded four times at the Civil Society Gala, including in 2022.

(Photo source: the organizers; by Daniel Angelescu)