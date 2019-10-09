Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Tue, 09/10/2019 - 13:23
Events
Top snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan comes to Bucharest for October event
10 September 2019
Ronnie O'Sullivan, one of the most famous snooker players in the world, will return to Romania on October 5 for a special event organized at the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus.

Ronnie O’Sullivan will play against multiple world champion Reanne Evans in a first match, and then two Romanian players will have the chance to play one frame each with the famous English player. The first event is scheduled for 13:00 and the second for 19:00.

Tickets cost between RON 260 and RON 660 and can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro. The organizers also put up for sale 50 special Meet & Greet packages, which offer buyers the chance to meet and take a picture with Ronnie O’Sullivan. These packages are only valid with a ticket already purchased.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Normal
