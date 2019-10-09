Top snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan comes to Bucharest for October event

Ronnie O'Sullivan, one of the most famous snooker players in the world, will return to Romania on October 5 for a special event organized at the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus.

Ronnie O’Sullivan will play against multiple world champion Reanne Evans in a first match, and then two Romanian players will have the chance to play one frame each with the famous English player. The first event is scheduled for 13:00 and the second for 19:00.

Tickets cost between RON 260 and RON 660 and can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro. The organizers also put up for sale 50 special Meet & Greet packages, which offer buyers the chance to meet and take a picture with Ronnie O’Sullivan. These packages are only valid with a ticket already purchased.

[email protected]