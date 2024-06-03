Tech
Luxembourg as Gateway for Romanian Tech Companies. Go European, Go global & connect with the Luxemburg innovation ecosystem at Nexus 2050 on June 26-27

03 June 2024
Romania Insider

The Romania-Luxemburg Business Forum RomLux" is inviting all Romanian innovative companies to participate in the Nexus2050 event in Luxembourg, the most important event for ICT and emerging technologies in the region. Taking place the last week in June, Nexus2050 offers a unique opportunity to connect with organisations and partners that support and promote innovation in Luxembourg.

This year, RomLux is focused on bringing together the most inspiring Romanian tech companies and promising startups with ambitions to expand at the European or global level. By participating in Nexus2050, you will have the chance to meet with the most relevant innovation organisations in Luxembourg, engaging with Luxembourg government institutions highest representatives, Luxembourg Tech companies & their decision makers as well as with the RomLux professional community.

The Romania-Luxemburg Business Forum "RomLux" is dedicated to supporting Romanian startups in making the most of the Luxembourg innovation ecosystem for international growth. Our primary objective is to identify Romanian entrepreneurs and organisations with the potential to scale globally, provide opportunities for development and financing, attract investments, and elevate the level of innovation in Romania.

As the accredited bilateral chamber of commerce of the Chamber of Commerce in Luxembourg, RomLux is committed to fostering collaboration and growth within the Romanian business environment.

We believe that your participation in Nexus2050 will be invaluable in expanding your network, exploring potential partnerships, and accessing resources to boost your business to the next level. We are confident that Nexus2050 will provide a platform for you to showcase your innovative ideas, connect with key stakeholders, and take your business to new heights.

For more information about the programme and practical information about the event, please check out the official website here, and write to us at nexus2050@romlux.org for guidance on how to register.

The Romania-Luxemburg Business Forum RomLux" is inviting all Romanian innovative companies to participate in the Nexus2050 event in Luxembourg, the most important event for ICT and emerging technologies in the region. Taking place the last week in June, Nexus2050 offers a unique opportunity to connect with organisations and partners that support and promote innovation in Luxembourg.

This year, RomLux is focused on bringing together the most inspiring Romanian tech companies and promising startups with ambitions to expand at the European or global level. By participating in Nexus2050, you will have the chance to meet with the most relevant innovation organisations in Luxembourg, engaging with Luxembourg government institutions highest representatives, Luxembourg Tech companies & their decision makers as well as with the RomLux professional community.

The Romania-Luxemburg Business Forum "RomLux" is dedicated to supporting Romanian startups in making the most of the Luxembourg innovation ecosystem for international growth. Our primary objective is to identify Romanian entrepreneurs and organisations with the potential to scale globally, provide opportunities for development and financing, attract investments, and elevate the level of innovation in Romania.

As the accredited bilateral chamber of commerce of the Chamber of Commerce in Luxembourg, RomLux is committed to fostering collaboration and growth within the Romanian business environment.

We believe that your participation in Nexus2050 will be invaluable in expanding your network, exploring potential partnerships, and accessing resources to boost your business to the next level. We are confident that Nexus2050 will provide a platform for you to showcase your innovative ideas, connect with key stakeholders, and take your business to new heights.

For more information about the programme and practical information about the event, please check out the official website here, and write to us at nexus2050@romlux.org for guidance on how to register.

