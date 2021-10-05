Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 08:26
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

RO gas producer Romgaz sets operational and green targets for 2030

05 October 2021
The shareholders of state-controlled Romgaz, the largest gas producer in the country, were expected to vote on the company's development strategy for the period 2021-2030.

Romgaz's strategic objectives are to reduce emissions of carbon, methane and other gases by at least 10% (by 2030 compared to 2020), an annual decline in gas production of less than 2.5%, an EBITDA operating profit margin between 25 - 40% and a ROACE rate (return on invested capital) of at least 12%, Economica.net reported.

Regarding the first strategic objective, Romgaz envisages, among others, the "production of energy from renewable sources."

The company targets a total installed capacity of 180 MW in photovoltaic parks. Of this, 60 MW should be operational by 2023.

The strategy also envisages "the production of electricity and heat in a cogenerative system, including the use of green hydrogen, shares held or capacity reservation." Romgaz analyzes the possibility of CO2 storage under the project "Analysis of the feasibility of carbon dioxide injection in depleted gas fields, in the perspective of providing storage services."

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

