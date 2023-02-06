Romania's Romgaz signs second individual contract for "possible" imports of Azeri gas

Romanian state-controlled gas company Romgaz announced the signing of a new "individual contract" under the Framework Agreement concluded in November 2022 with Socar Trading, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The first individual contract was signed on December 16 and "allows for scheduled gas deliveries starting with January 1, 2023, through the Southern Corridor." It is not clear whether imports were actually carried out already.

The second individual contract "ensures the possibility of gas deliveries up to 1 billion cm until March 2024 and shall enter in force on April 1, 2023." It "prolongs the contractual framework established by the first individual contract concluded by the companies at the end of last year."

The gas amounts exported by Azerbaijan to Europe remain limited and not much higher than those delivered to its strategic partner, Turkey.

In 2023, the country's exports to Europe will increase marginally to 11.6 bln cubic meters from 11.3 bln cubic meters in 2022. This means that the exports to European countries other than Europe will actually decrease – assuming the 1 bln cubic meters deliveries to Romania are more than a mere "possibility" but actual deliveries.

For comparison, the exports of Azeri gas to Turkey are planned to rise by 19% to 10 bln cubic meters in 2023.

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)