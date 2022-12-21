Romania's Romgaz to buy 0.3 bln cubic meters of natural gas from Socar this winter

Romanian natural gas company Romgaz may secure between January 1 - April 1, 2023, up to 300 mln cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan's state oil and gas company SOCAR under the frame agreement announced, with daily deliveries of up to 4.2 mln cubic metres, according to sources close to discussion quoted by the British publication ICIS.

The volumes will be delivered from Turkey to the Greek virtual trading point (VTP) to be further shipped to Bulgaria via Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) and reversed into Romania at the Negru Voda 1-Kardam interconnection point on the Trans-Balkan corridor.

It is unclear whether the physical molecules will be sourced in Azerbaijan or are of Russian origin purchased in Turkey, and delivered forward to Europe.

In separate news, Romania was a net exporter (1 mln cubic metres) of natural gas on December 20, E-nergia.ro reported. Its exports to Moldova were 2 mln cubic metres, while Romania also exported 6 mln cubic meters of gas to Hungary and 4.3 mln cubic meters to Ukraine (with an unspecified final destination).

(Photo source: Sasa Maricic/Dreamstime.com)