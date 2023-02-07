Business

 

Romgaz to have a new gas-fired power plant in H2 next year

07 February 2023
The combined cycle gas power plant that Romanian state-controlled company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) is developing in Iernut, with an installed capacity of 430 MW, will not be completed sooner than H2 next year, state secretary in the Ministry of Energy Pavel-Casian Nițulescu said, responding a question expressed by an MP, Economica.net reported.

It is the first time that the second semester of 2024 is mentioned as a deadline for completion. Aristotel Jude, Deputy General Director of Romgaz, said last October that the company’s priority is to complete the plant in 2023.

The investment, estimated at EUR 268 mln, will thus be ready with a four-year delay if the contractors observe the new deadline.

Moreover, according to the answer, the Government does not know very clearly how much of the plant is physically built at the moment, as there are several interpretations.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

