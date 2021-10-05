Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/10/2021 - 08:08
Business

Romgaz’s 430MW gas-fired plant remains in limbo another two weeks

10 May 2021
The state-controlled energy company Romgaz gave the contractor another two weeks for settling the issues related to the compilation of the 430MW gas-fired power plant in Iernut, the company says in a note to investors, Economica.net reported.

The company cited changes that in the management of Duro Felguera (one of the contractors) and the new management requesting a new meeting “with a view to continuing negotiations, in order to identify, evaluate and implement a solution to ensure the completion and enforceability of the investment objective, the soonest possible.”

As a result, the completion of the project remains in limbo.

Energy minister Virgil Popescu assured that the power plant would be completed this year no matter what. He said that there exists a plan B and even a plan C for the case no mutual agreement with the contractors is reached.  

“We want to complete the Iernut plant this year, so as not to lose the EUR 50 mln from the National Investment Plan,” he said.

The project’s total cost is EUR 269 mln, and Romgaz was given a grant for completing it.

Apparently, minister Popescu was not aware that the European Commission approved an extra six-month for the project.

The head of the National Investment Plan Commission, Vlad Sinca, quoted by Ziarul Financiar, had announced on May 5 that the Government notified the Commission and already received the approval for a 6-month extension for the completion of the project. 

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

