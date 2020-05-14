Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 08:19
Business
Romanian gas company Romgaz explores options for diversification
14 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled company Romgaz, the country's largest natural gas producer, has launched a tender for a feasibility study aimed at exploring the opportunity to invest in wind or photovoltaic energy and biogas and geothermal power plants, Economica.net reported.

The company has invited consultancy firms to submit their bids by June 16.

The starting price for the consultancy contract is RON 1.1 mln (EUR 227,000).

"In the context of the European Union's energy policy transition to a carbon-free economy, Romgaz aims to increase the portfolio of geological resources and reserves and improve the recovery of already discovered resources. It also aims to identify new opportunities for growth and diversification of the company's business," according to the company's call for bids.

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 08:19
Business
Romanian gas company Romgaz explores options for diversification
14 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled company Romgaz, the country's largest natural gas producer, has launched a tender for a feasibility study aimed at exploring the opportunity to invest in wind or photovoltaic energy and biogas and geothermal power plants, Economica.net reported.

The company has invited consultancy firms to submit their bids by June 16.

The starting price for the consultancy contract is RON 1.1 mln (EUR 227,000).

"In the context of the European Union's energy policy transition to a carbon-free economy, Romgaz aims to increase the portfolio of geological resources and reserves and improve the recovery of already discovered resources. It also aims to identify new opportunities for growth and diversification of the company's business," according to the company's call for bids.

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 May 2020
Social
Romanian church in Chicago defies stay-at-home order issued by Illinois governor
13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub
13 May 2020
Business
EBRD: Romania’s economy will contract by 4% this year, rebound by 4% in 2021
13 May 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment - Romania and the coronavirus: shock, response and recovery
11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms