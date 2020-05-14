Romanian gas company Romgaz explores options for diversification

Romanian state-controlled company Romgaz, the country's largest natural gas producer, has launched a tender for a feasibility study aimed at exploring the opportunity to invest in wind or photovoltaic energy and biogas and geothermal power plants, Economica.net reported.

The company has invited consultancy firms to submit their bids by June 16.

The starting price for the consultancy contract is RON 1.1 mln (EUR 227,000).

"In the context of the European Union's energy policy transition to a carbon-free economy, Romgaz aims to increase the portfolio of geological resources and reserves and improve the recovery of already discovered resources. It also aims to identify new opportunities for growth and diversification of the company's business," according to the company's call for bids.

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

