Romania’s Romgaz delists its GDRs traded in London

12 September 2024

The general meeting of the shareholders of the Romanian natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) approved on September 11 the delisting of the global deposit certificates (GDRs) from the London Stock Exchange, according to a note to investors quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

On November 12, 2013, Romgaz was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE). 

From that date, Romgaz GDRs issued by The Bank of New York Mellon (the GDRs depositary), having Romgaz underlying shares (1GDR=1 Romgaz share), have been traded on the main market for financial instruments listed with LSE, under the „SNGR” symbol.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

