Romania’s land registration application e-Terra restarted after ransomware attack

E-Terra, the application operated by the Cadastre and Land Registration Agency, or ANCPI, has been restarted in stages, beginning on Tuesday, August 11, according to an official press release. The application had been offline since mid-July after a ransomware attack.

Initially, the application will be accessed only by ANCPI personnel, the cadastre and land registration offices (OCPI), as well as public notaries.

“The restarting of the application is being carried out under the conditions established following the checks and tests performed by specialists and represents a first step towards the full resumption and normalization of cadastre and land registration activities,” the authorities said, cited by Agerpres.

The phased restart concerns exclusively the e-Terra system, the integrated IT system through which the registration, management and record-keeping of cadastre and land books are carried out at national level. The other ANCPI online platforms intended for the public remain shut down for the time being and will be brought back online gradually, with prior announcement, according to the same source.

ANCPI was targeted by a cyberattack that took the e-Terra system offline starting on July 14. Without the e-Terra system, a land registry extract could no longer be issued. As a result, real estate transactions in the country were put on hold while authorities worked to solve the problem.

Now, the registration of documents was resumed. “Personnel will have the priority task of registering documents submitted by post during the period in which the e-Terra application was not functioning; public notaries will be able to begin registering documents processed during this period and which could not be submitted through the system,” according to the statement.

“Starting Wednesday, August 12, 2026, the e-Terra application will also be available to other categories of users: persons authorized to carry out cadastre works, technical-judicial experts, judicial executors, who had access to this application before the incident occurred. For these users, user manuals and video instructional materials are being made available, intended to facilitate the resumption of activity. At the same time, working meetings and training sessions are being organized for OCPI personnel so that the resumption of activity can be carried out under the best possible conditions,” the statement mentioned.

Approximately 94,000 requests were in the process of being resolved at the time of the incident. Due to the backlog, there may be longer response times in the immediate period. To support users and provide information regarding the resumption of activity of the e-Terra application, ANCPI made dedicated Call Center telephone lines available to them. Users can get information and support at the following phone numbers: 0749012525, 0749016331, 0735 950 582.

The e-Terra application currently operates in the Government Cloud, which offers superior technical conditions compared with the infrastructure previously used.

radu@romania-insider.com

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