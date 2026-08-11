Storia: Apartment prices in Romania’s large cities fairly stable, Cluj-Napoca and Brașov most expensive

Apartment prices in Romania’s most important cities remained largely stable in July relative to the previous month, according to Storia’s analysis cited by Economedia, with a slight 6% increase in both new and old one- to three-room apartments.

Cluj-Napoca remains the most expensive city among those analyzed, with an average cumulative price of EUR 3,298/sqm, followed by Brașov with EUR 2,342/sqm and Bucharest with EUR 2,160/sqm. The analysis is based on the average asking prices requested by sellers in listings published on Storia in July 2026, compared with the same month last year and with the previous month, June 2026.

In the new apartment segment, the largest annual percentage increase in prices was recorded in Constanța (+14%), followed by Sibiu (+11%), Iași and Oradea (+10% each). In the case of old apartments, the largest annual percentage increases were observed in Timișoara (+12%), Sibiu (+11%) and Craiova (+10%).

Regarding the average asking prices for new apartments, Cluj-Napoca remains the most expensive city, with EUR 3,340/sqm, followed by Brașov with EUR 2,331/sqm and Constanța with EUR 2,257/sqm. In the old apartment segment, the highest average asking prices were also in Cluj-Napoca, with EUR 3,286/sqm, followed by Brașov with EUR 2,344/sqm and Bucharest with EUR 2,260/sqm.

“The recent blockage of the ANCPI IT system contributed to a waiting period in the market, but annual developments show that the residential sector is maintaining its upward trend. Compared with the previous month, prices generally remained at similar levels, in line with the dynamics of previous months, when average prices stayed relatively close from one month to the next,” said Cătălina Ciorei, Senior Marketing Manager at Storia & OLX Real Estate.

Prices vary city by city in the analysis. In Bucharest, a one-room dwelling in a new building would cost approximately EUR 73,334, while an old one would reach EUR 83,620. For a two-room apartment, the estimated value would be approximately EUR 103,064 for a new dwelling and EUR 117,520 for an old one, while for a three-room apartment it would be EUR 130,812 and EUR 149,160 respectively.

Cluj-Napoca remains the most expensive city among those analyzed. The estimated value of a studio apartment in a new building would be approximately EUR 123,580, while that of a studio in an old building would be approximately EUR 121,582. For a two-room apartment, the estimated value would be approximately EUR 173,680 for a new dwelling and EUR 170,872 for an old one, while for a three-room apartment it would be EUR 220,440 and EUR 216,876 respectively.

In Brașov, the estimated value of a studio apartment in a new building would be approximately EUR 86,247, while that of a studio in an old building would be approximately EUR 86,728. For a two-room apartment, the estimated value would be approximately EUR 121,212 for a new dwelling and EUR 121,888 for an old one, while for a three-room apartment it would be EUR 153,846 and EUR 154,704 respectively.

In Constanța, a studio apartment in a new building would cost approximately EUR 83,509, while that of a studio in an old building would be approximately EUR 77,922. For a two-room apartment, the estimated value would be approximately EUR 117,364 for a new dwelling and EUR 109,512 for an old one, while for a three-room apartment it would be EUR 148,962 and EUR 138,996 respectively.

In Craiova, a studio apartment in a new building would have an estimated value of approximately EUR 77,626, while one in an old building would be EUR 76,738. For a two-room apartment, the indicative values would be EUR 109,096 for a new dwelling and EUR 107,848 for an old one, while for a three-room apartment they would reach EUR 138,468 and EUR 136,884 respectively.

In Iași, the indicative value of a studio apartment would be approximately EUR 71,003 in a new building and EUR 74,148 in an old building. For a two-room apartment, the estimated values would reach EUR 99,788 for a new dwelling and EUR 104,208 for an old one, while for a three-room apartment they would be EUR 126,654 and EUR 132,264 respectively.

In Oradea, a studio apartment in a new building would have a value of approximately EUR 74,999, while one in an old building would be EUR 69,856. For a two-room apartment, the indicative values would be EUR 105,404 for a new dwelling and EUR 98,176 for an old one, while for a three-room apartment they would reach EUR 133,782 and EUR 124,608 respectively.

For a studio apartment in Sibiu, the estimated value would reach approximately EUR 74,740 in a new building and EUR 76,442 in an old building. For a two-room apartment, the indicative values would be EUR 105,040 for a new dwelling and EUR 107,432 for an old one, while for a three-room apartment they would be EUR 133,320 and EUR 136,356 respectively.

In Timișoara, the indicative value of a studio apartment would be approximately EUR 76,997 in a new building and EUR 74,851 in an old building. For a two-room apartment, the values would reach approximately EUR 108,212 for a new dwelling and EUR 105,196 for an old one, while for a three-room apartment they would be EUR 137,346 and EUR 133,518 respectively.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mykhailo Polenok|Dreamstime.com)