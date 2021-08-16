Romanians are still far from travelling visa-free to the US

The share of visa requests rejected by the American Embassy in Bucharest rose again above 10% to 10.14% in the financial year ended last September, after the share dropped below 10% one year earlier, to 9.11%, Profit.ro reported.

The percentage must fall below 3% (or below 2% for the two-year average) for the country to be eligible under the Visa Waiver program.

Last year, the former US ambassador to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, showed that there would be nothing better for the USA than to be able to eliminate visas for Romania, but, unfortunately, the rejection rate is "around 10%."

In August 2019, during the meeting with the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, the former American President Donald Trump declared that he reaffirms and strengthens the partnership between the USA and Romania and expressed his support for Romania's efforts to enter the Visa Waiver program, but without making a commitment.

"It is an issue we are thinking about," said the US president, a strong fighter against illegal migration, regarding the elimination of visas for Romanian citizens in the United States.

Unfortunately, the statement of the American president related to visas was in line with the previous ones of the US officials regarding the lifting of visas for Romanians, given that so far, nothing has happened in this regard.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)