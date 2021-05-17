Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 11:25
Politics

Foreign affairs minister: US visas for Romanians, maintained due to high refusal rate

17 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The high refusal rate is the main reason why Romanian citizens still need a visa to travel to the US. According to Romania’s foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu, the refusal rate for Romanian candidates should drop from the current 9-10% to below 3% for the US visas to be lifted.

“It is, after all, the result of American legislation, which is quite strict and provides a series of requirements. We met all these requirements provided by the US legislation, except for the one referring to the refusal rate. The refusal rate limit under US law - that is, the percentage of visas that are not granted when applying for these short-stay visas in the United States - is three percent of the total number of applications. […] At the moment, we stand at around 9-10 percent,” minister Aurescu said at local Prima TV, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Romanian minister also said that he discussed the subject of visas with American officials, and that the two sides will work together to “find out exactly what are the reasons for the 9-10% refusal rate for Romanian citizens.” Based on this, the authorities will launch an information campaign for Romanians who want to apply for a US visa. This way, the Romanian candidates will know precisely the conditions for entering the US and not apply if they do not have a chance to obtain a visa. And this will most likely lead to a drop in the refusal rate.

“Then, if every Romanian citizen knows exactly where he stands, he knows not to apply for such a visa if there is no chance of being accepted, and thus the refusal rate will decrease,” Bogdan Aurescu said.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kuprevich/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 14:33
04 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: From a small Romanian town to Harvard and to helping people immigrate to the US
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 11:25
Politics

Foreign affairs minister: US visas for Romanians, maintained due to high refusal rate

17 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The high refusal rate is the main reason why Romanian citizens still need a visa to travel to the US. According to Romania’s foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu, the refusal rate for Romanian candidates should drop from the current 9-10% to below 3% for the US visas to be lifted.

“It is, after all, the result of American legislation, which is quite strict and provides a series of requirements. We met all these requirements provided by the US legislation, except for the one referring to the refusal rate. The refusal rate limit under US law - that is, the percentage of visas that are not granted when applying for these short-stay visas in the United States - is three percent of the total number of applications. […] At the moment, we stand at around 9-10 percent,” minister Aurescu said at local Prima TV, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Romanian minister also said that he discussed the subject of visas with American officials, and that the two sides will work together to “find out exactly what are the reasons for the 9-10% refusal rate for Romanian citizens.” Based on this, the authorities will launch an information campaign for Romanians who want to apply for a US visa. This way, the Romanian candidates will know precisely the conditions for entering the US and not apply if they do not have a chance to obtain a visa. And this will most likely lead to a drop in the refusal rate.

“Then, if every Romanian citizen knows exactly where he stands, he knows not to apply for such a visa if there is no chance of being accepted, and thus the refusal rate will decrease,” Bogdan Aurescu said.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kuprevich/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 14:33
04 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: From a small Romanian town to Harvard and to helping people immigrate to the US
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months