Romanians ready to spend a lot for Christmas season

A survey carried by Ferratum Group, an international provider of mobile banking services for consumers and small businesses, shows that Romanians plan to spend 29% of their monthly income for Christmas season, the third-highest share in the universe of countries covered by the report.

This is significantly more than the global average households, which spend only 19% of their monthly income for Christmas celebration.

Notably, the share decreased from 31.9% in the same survey carried last year, when Romania ranked second. This year, the Mexicans (with 48% of their monthly income) and Brazilians (38%) will spend a higher share of their income compared to Romanians. Bulgarians rank right beside Romanians and will spend a quarter of their monthly income this December.

In contrast, the countries where Christmas season make the smallest impact in terms of spending are Denmark (13% of their monthly income), Finland (11%), Germany (10%) and the Netherlands (10%).

When it comes to how the Romanians spend their Christmas budget, travelling is the first option: a sum equivalent to 26% of their monthly income in December goes to travelling. More than half (53%) prefer card payment during their trips (a moderate share by global standards) and 33% of them seek cheap (AirBnB) accommodation – a remote second-highest share below the Germans (73%).

Half of Romanians plan to spend Christmas at home

