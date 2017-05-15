Romanians set two world records in one day

Romania’s Bistrita-Nasaud county has set two world records on Sunday, May 14, namely one for the largest gathering of people wearing traditional Romanian costumes at the same time, and another one for the largest Romanian folk dance.

A total of 9,643 people dressed in national costumes to set the new record, and 9,506 people participated in the dance. Both records were officially accredited by the Guinness World Record, Emil Radu Moldovan, president of the Bistrita-Nasaud County Council, announced on his Facebook page.

“I think these figures say it all! It’s official that the county of Bistrita-Nasaud is the capital of Romanian-related things and the world folk traditions,” reads the Facebook post.

Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, also got dressed in a traditional costume and joined the event in Bistrita-Nasaud county.

Posted by Emil Radu Moldovan on 14 Mai 2017

Romanian breaks European skydiving record

Four Romanians break world record for longest padel match

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

(Photo and video source: Emil Radu Moldovan on Facebook)