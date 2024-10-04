Dozens of Romanians repatriated from Lebanon due to security concerns

Dozens of Romanians have been repatriated from vulnerable areas in Lebanon by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, October 3.

The 69 individuals in vulnerable situations, Romanian citizens and first-degree family members, mostly women, children, medical cases, and people in high-risk areas, were transported to Romania aboard a military aircraft.

Upon their arrival, the people received assistance from the authorities and several NGOs, but also from Bucharest City Hall.

Since October 2023, there has been a Level 8/9 travel warning in effect – "Avoid All Travel!" for the entire territory of the Lebanese Republic due to security concerns. According to the ministry, around 1,500 Romanian citizens live in Lebanon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also consistently reiterated the strong recommendation for Romanian citizens present in the country to register their presence with the Romanian diplomatic mission in Beirut to facilitate the provision of consular protection.

Israel recently launched its ground offensive into Lebanon against Hezbollah, according to AP. The incursions come after Iran sent numerous missiles toward Israel in an attempt to back the terrorist organization. Israel, in turn, bombed Beirut targeting Hezbollah leaders, reportedly killing the organization’s head Hassan Nasrallah. Fears of a larger, regional conflict continue to grow.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mae.ro)