Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/09/2019 - 08:31
Social
Almost three in four Romanians use the internet, statistics show
09 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 82.3% of all Romanians have used the internet at least once, out of whom nearly 90% used it over the past three months, according to the latest survey published by the Romanian statistics office (INS) including data collected in April 2019.

The share of Romanians having used internet over the three-month period prior to the survey thus increased to 73.6% in 2019 from 59.5% in 2016.

The annual increase was only 2.9 percentage points (pp), out of the 14.1pp advance over the past three years.

By level of education, the increase in the number of internet users was generated by the category of people with low education (51.2% of the people in this category use the internet, up 19.8pp compared to 2016) and those with medium education (+13.7pp to 76.5%) since most of the population with higher education was already using internet as of 2016 (the improvement in this segment was marginal, 1.8pp to 95.2%).

The self-employed was the occupational category that marked the biggest improvement in the use of internet (+27.9pp to 67% in 2019). This category includes mostly people in the rural areas having seasonal jobs, while freelancers account for only a small portion of it.

The use of internet among retired persons has also increased by 17.1pp over the three-year period, mostly as a result of the ageing population having been involved in internet use at a younger age.

Over three quarters of the Romanian households, respectively 75.7%, have access to fixed internet networks in 2019, up 3.3 percentage points compared to the previous year, according to the same survey.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/09/2019 - 08:31
Social
Almost three in four Romanians use the internet, statistics show
09 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 82.3% of all Romanians have used the internet at least once, out of whom nearly 90% used it over the past three months, according to the latest survey published by the Romanian statistics office (INS) including data collected in April 2019.

The share of Romanians having used internet over the three-month period prior to the survey thus increased to 73.6% in 2019 from 59.5% in 2016.

The annual increase was only 2.9 percentage points (pp), out of the 14.1pp advance over the past three years.

By level of education, the increase in the number of internet users was generated by the category of people with low education (51.2% of the people in this category use the internet, up 19.8pp compared to 2016) and those with medium education (+13.7pp to 76.5%) since most of the population with higher education was already using internet as of 2016 (the improvement in this segment was marginal, 1.8pp to 95.2%).

The self-employed was the occupational category that marked the biggest improvement in the use of internet (+27.9pp to 67% in 2019). This category includes mostly people in the rural areas having seasonal jobs, while freelancers account for only a small portion of it.

The use of internet among retired persons has also increased by 17.1pp over the three-year period, mostly as a result of the ageing population having been involved in internet use at a younger age.

Over three quarters of the Romanian households, respectively 75.7%, have access to fixed internet networks in 2019, up 3.3 percentage points compared to the previous year, according to the same survey.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 December 2019
Entertainment
Romania, “bullied” along with US president Trump at “NATO cafeteria” in Saturday Night Live episode
09 December 2019
Social
Romanian households spend over a quarter of their budget on food, the highest share in EU
09 December 2019
Social
US judge slaps 20-year jail sentence on Romanian hacker
08 December 2019
Politics
Bucharest mayor officially says she will run for new term, makes offensive comment about PM
06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?
06 December 2019
Eco
Minister: Romania wants to ban log exports outside EU
04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40