Romanians think the healthcare system is poor and overstretched, study shows

Three-quarters of Romanian citizens believe that the national healthcare system offers poor services, and 70% think that it is overstretched, according to the seventh edition of the Ipsos global report on health services, carried out in 30 countries, including Romania.

The study analyzes the population’s perceptions of healthcare systems, major issues in the field, and new trends, such as the use of GLP-1 medications for weight loss.

According to the report, 76% of Romanians think that many citizens cannot afford quality medical care. Also, 6 out of 10 say that the healthcare system will remain the same in the coming years.

The data for 2025 clearly show that Romanians are feeling the pressure of a struggling medical system. The general perception is one of dissatisfaction, fueled by the cost of treatment, bureaucracy, and difficult access to treatment. The main problems identified in Romania’s healthcare system are the cost of treatment (44%), bureaucracy (32%), the delayed access to treatment (29%), insufficient medical staff (26%), and poor quality treatment (25%).

In the opinion of study participants, cancer (53%) and stress (38%) represent the most important public health problems in Romania today. At some distance follow mental health (21%), obesity (20%), or drugs (20%).

Compared to the global average, Romanians are more concerned about cancer and stress, while concern regarding mental health is much lower.

Moreover, 2 out of 10 respondents consider that obesity is a major problem at present, but 6 out of 10 believe it will become a significant challenge in the future. In this context, 30% of respondents have heard of GLP-1-type treatments used for weight loss. The percentage is lower than in Poland (41%), but higher than in Hungary (19%).

“In Romania, the perception of the healthcare system is marked by distrust and frustration. Only a quarter of those interviewed consider that they benefit from quality medical services, and the majority believe the system is overstretched and inaccessible for many,” said Irina Nicolaescu (Aldeșiu), Client Director at Ipsos Romania.

Ipsos interviewed online 23,172 people aged between 16 and 74, from 30 countries, between July 22 and August 8, 2025. The data were weighted according to the demographic profile of each country. The sample included 500 people in Romania.

(Photo source: Sergey Tinyakov | Dreamstime.com)