Foreign minister: 260 Romanians and their families in Gaza Strip requested help

Approximately 260 Romanian citizens and their family members have requested evacuation from the Gaza Strip so far, the minister of foreign affairs, Luminiţa Odobescu, said on October 23.

"We have approximately 260 people, including Romanian citizens and their family members, who requested evacuation, and we requested, in addition to coordinating our efforts, to find immediate solutions that would allow their safe evacuation", said the head of Romanian diplomacy, quoted by Bursa.ro.

Regarding the evacuation of civilians from Gaza, the minister specified that steps are being taken in this regard; coordination at the level of the European Union is crucial, but also with the Israeli and Egyptian authorities.

"We are in direct contact, both with the Israeli and Egyptian authorities, to ensure the necessary conditions for the evacuation of the Romanian citizens from the Gaza Strip who asked us for this", the minister pointed out.

