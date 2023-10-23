Society

Man with dual Romanian-Israeli citizenship among hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

23 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A man with dual Romanian-Israeli citizenship is among the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. He was initially reported as missing.

“[…] according to the information provided by the Israeli authorities, one of the citizens with dual citizenship, Israeli and Romanian, residing in the State of Israel, initially reported in the list of missing persons, is a hostage in the Gaza Strip,” reads the ministry’s announcement.

The Embassy of Romania in Tel Aviv and the Consulate General of Romania in Haifa continue to be in contact with the Israeli authorities.

Israel has recently confirmed that 212 people are being held hostage in Gaza, Reuters reported, quoting the military spokesperson. Hamas released two American hostages last week.

According to the latest report from the press office of the government in Tel Aviv, five Romanian citizens had so far been confirmed among the dead in Israel following the Hamas attacks.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nsbeer/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Society

Man with dual Romanian-Israeli citizenship among hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

23 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A man with dual Romanian-Israeli citizenship is among the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. He was initially reported as missing.

“[…] according to the information provided by the Israeli authorities, one of the citizens with dual citizenship, Israeli and Romanian, residing in the State of Israel, initially reported in the list of missing persons, is a hostage in the Gaza Strip,” reads the ministry’s announcement.

The Embassy of Romania in Tel Aviv and the Consulate General of Romania in Haifa continue to be in contact with the Israeli authorities.

Israel has recently confirmed that 212 people are being held hostage in Gaza, Reuters reported, quoting the military spokesperson. Hamas released two American hostages last week.

According to the latest report from the press office of the government in Tel Aviv, five Romanian citizens had so far been confirmed among the dead in Israel following the Hamas attacks.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nsbeer/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe