Man with dual Romanian-Israeli citizenship among hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

A man with dual Romanian-Israeli citizenship is among the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. He was initially reported as missing.

“[…] according to the information provided by the Israeli authorities, one of the citizens with dual citizenship, Israeli and Romanian, residing in the State of Israel, initially reported in the list of missing persons, is a hostage in the Gaza Strip,” reads the ministry’s announcement.

The Embassy of Romania in Tel Aviv and the Consulate General of Romania in Haifa continue to be in contact with the Israeli authorities.

Israel has recently confirmed that 212 people are being held hostage in Gaza, Reuters reported, quoting the military spokesperson. Hamas released two American hostages last week.

According to the latest report from the press office of the government in Tel Aviv, five Romanian citizens had so far been confirmed among the dead in Israel following the Hamas attacks.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nsbeer/Dreamstime.com)