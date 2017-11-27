Dozens of Romanians have been complaining since yesterday that Facebook blocked their accounts or the possibility to post messages on their pages after posting or distributing comments related to the anti-government protests that took place on Sunday evening.

Most of them said they were informed that their posts were labeled as “spam suspect” or that they apparently broke the community’s standards” by “incorrectly using” some instruments available on the social network, local Hotnews.ro reports.

Most of the complaints were posted on Dragos Stanca’s Facebook page. Stanca manages local media agency Thinkdigital, which has been working with Facebook on local advertising campaigns and other social media communication projects. He said he would try to find out if this was a coordinated phenomenon or not.

Among those who had their Facebook accounts partly or completely blocked were several bloggers, vloggers, journalists, and Facebook influencers. They said couldn’t post or share comments and photos from the protests against the governing coalition on Sunday evening. Some of them said their accounts were back to normal after a few hours while others told Hotnews.ro that they still had problems in using their accounts.

