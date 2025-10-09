Romanians are reserved about the education system and have a low level of confidence in its quality. Only one in ten respondents believes the quality of education in the country to be adequate, according to the global Ipsos Education Monitor 2025 study conducted in 30 countries.

The survey results reflect a deep dissatisfaction with the quality of education in many European countries. In Hungary, France, and Romania, over half of the respondents believe that the education system needs improvement. Similarly, opinions are mostly critical in Germany, Spain, Italy, and Belgium.

Views are more positive in Ireland, where 71% say education is in good shape, and in the United Kingdom, nearly half of people have a positive opinion of it.

In Romania, only 12% of respondents consider the education system to be of quality. This is the second-lowest percentage among the 30 countries analyzed, after Peru.

The same study conducted in 2024 showed a similar result - only 11% of Romanians at that time rated the quality of education as “good.”

Among the main challenges identified in Romania’s education system are an outdated curriculum (51%), inadequate teacher training (38%), and high dropout rates (34%). The figure remained largely unchanged since last year, signaling a lack of confidence in change.

The same study looked at several other problems in the education system of the world. Globally, on average, 33% of respondents consider mental health the biggest challenge for young people, ahead of inequality (28%), bullying (26%), and social media (25%). In Romania, 71% consider bullying and social pressure the biggest problems facing young people.

There is also considerable support for limiting access to social media for children under 14. On average, 71% of respondents from the 30 countries analyzed believe that minors should not use these platforms. Romanian parents share the same belief.

“The lack of real reforms, insufficiently supported teachers, and outdated programs contribute to the loss of trust in education and a system that seems to lose more and more children along the way. At the same time, bullying, social pressure, and lack of mental health support are becoming major issues. It is clear that this is no longer just about school, but about how we prepare a safe and balanced environment for our children’s future,” explained Irina Nicolaescu (Aldesiu), Client Director, Ipsos Romania.

(Photo source: Oksun70 | Dreamstime.com)