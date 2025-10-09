More localities in Romania adopt walk-to-school program

Pedibus, a program that encourages primary school pupils to walk to school, has expanded to almost ten cities in the country after being launched in Sfântu Gheorghe five years ago, Agerpres reported.

The program is already operating in several localities in Covasna, Harghita, and Mureș counties, namely in Târgu Secuiesc, Odorheiu Secuiesc, Miercurea Ciuc, Gheorgheni, Miercurea Nirajului, Sovata, Reghin, and Târgu Mureș, and it is also being implemented in the locality of Săcueni.

Pedibus was launched in 2021 in Sfântu Gheorghe, inspired by a Danish model. The Pedibuses, as the groups that walk to school are called, are accompanied by volunteers and start every morning from several points in the city, gathering children who are waiting for them at pre-established stops along the route.

The program in Sfântu Gheorghe benefited from the support of over 700 volunteers in the past school year, including parents, teachers, doctors, actors, retirees, athletes, journalists, and representatives of the local administration, Buslig Kincso, one of the initiators of the project, explained.

To encourage more children to participate in the program, organizers will also offer various prizes, including stationery, cinema tickets, food supplements, physiotherapy subscriptions, and attendance at camps.

"Because we are in the fifth year of the program, we came up with the idea of ​​offering bigger prizes. We spoke with entrepreneurs and companies, and we will be able to offer, for example, cinema tickets for children, posture assessment sessions, a subscription for 10 physiotherapy sessions, wheeled backpacks, as well as adventure and experience camps. […],' Buslig Kincso told Agerpres.

(Photo: Sorapop Udomsri | Dreamstime.com)

