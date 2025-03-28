Two-thirds of Romanians worry of offending disabled people, study shows

A study conducted by CED Romania and Accenture, with the support of the European Accessibility Resource Centre AccessibleEU, shows that when meeting a person with disabilities for the first time, half of Romanians without disabilities want to help and be useful, but many more (66%) fear causing offense. The study also reveals major gaps between how non-disabled and disabled people view social integration of the latter.

The study analyzed three essential perspectives in parallel to understand the challenges faced by people with disabilities: that of people without disabilities, people with disabilities, and their caregivers, a first in Romania. The results sound an alarm regarding aligning societal expectations regarding the difficulties faced by people with disabilities with their actual needs.

In the hierarchy of needs for people with disabilities, 68% of people without disabilities believe that it is more important for people with disabilities to receive state support, and 66% consider psychological counseling a priority. In contrast, people with disabilities prioritize concrete needs for social interaction: 82% of them value social activities as essential for a quality life, while 72% emphasize the importance of cultural and recreational activities.

Furthermore, while 85% of interviewed people without disabilities believe that the state should be the primary entity responsible for integrating people with disabilities, and only 33% think society also shares this responsibility, 47% of people with disabilities believe that others should also improve their level of involvement. Among caregivers, 72% advocate for increased support from the community.

Regarding social barriers, the study shows that a lack of information about disabilities and a lack of concrete interaction experiences are most often cited by people without disabilities. For example, when meeting a person with disabilities for the first time, 58% of those without disabilities want to help and be useful, but fear of offending (66%), lack of interaction experience (46%), or lack of knowledge about different types of disabilities (45%) prevent them from taking action.

Given these barriers, CED Romania and Accenture, with the support of AccessibleEU, are launching "A Family of Millions," a national initiative to raise awareness of the needs of people with disabilities. The initiative aims to expand the family of people with disabilities beyond their biological family and encourage society to support their integration, symbolically becoming a brother, aunt, or cousin in this family.

To encourage community involvement in supporting people with disabilities, the project partners are inaugurating "The Door of a Family of Millions", a symbolic monument placed in Bucharest, at the entrance to Herăstrău Park. This monument serves as a metaphor for the threshold between isolation and integration that society also has a responsibility to cross.

“We cannot talk about inclusion as long as we remain at the level of statements. We need concrete actions that facilitate real integration into the community. Through the initiative ‘A Family of Millions,’ we want to build bridges between people, reduce social barriers, and inspire active involvement,” stated Cristina Căluianu, founding member and board member of CED Romania Center for Excellence in Diversity.

The study also analyzed opportunities for community participation through the professional environment. It found that 78% of people with disabilities in Romania have not participated in professional activities or sought employment opportunities in the past year. Moreover, 65% believe that the labor market is not prepared to integrate them. A similar percentage see the education system as inadequate for their professional preparation.

Furthermore, the research highlights a discrepancy in understanding the role that the professional environment can play in the lives of people with disabilities. While 72% of people with disabilities and 78% of caregivers see professional participation as essential for an independent life, only 40% of people without disabilities consider this aspect important.

(Photo source: Ratana21 | Dreamstime.com)