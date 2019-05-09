Romania Insider
Romanians may be able to check how much money the state spends for their health
05 September 2019
Romanian taxpayers who contribute to the public health system may be able to check how the state health insurance house CNAS spends for them and for what exactly.

Opposition party Save Romania Union (USR) has drafted a bill in this sense, which is currently under debate in the Parliament.

“We must accept that we have a huge problem with fictitious disbursements made by CNAS. Our legislative proposal extends and integrates the right of the insured persons to get a report that includes all the payments made by CNAS on their behalf,” the authors of the bill explained.

The bill amends and complements the law 95/2006 that gives recipients of public health services the right to be informed once a year about the services, medicines and medical devices delivered, Hotnews.ro reported.

CNAS representatives argued against the bill. Under the proposed bill, the report provided by CNAS should be detailed and available online. CNAS’s IT system has been down for more than one month this summer.

