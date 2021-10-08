Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 14:48
Social

Most Romanians believe climate change is real, survey says

08 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A strong majority of Romanians - almost 90% - believe that climate change is real, according to a new survey conducted by the National Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies in Romania (UNSAR) and IRES.

“The result is similar to those of the last two years, a sign that Romanians are aware and continue to be concerned about climate change and its effects,” the quoted source said.

Extreme weather-related events caused by climate change are among the risks that Romanians fear the most. Their main concerns are related to violent storms (32%, +3 pp compared to 2020), heat waves (20%, +6 pp), melting glaciers (10%, -5 pp.), vegetation fires (7%), drought (7%), and floods (7%).

There have been increasingly more storms in Romania, a reality also confirmed by the damages paid by insurers for optional home insurance policies covering this risk. In 2020, 4,491 damage cases were opened following storms, a figure 32% higher than the year before. Also, compensations worth over RON 13.3 million were paid, according to the data collected at the level of UNSAR members.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Solarseven/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 12:40
04 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Eco-friendly shopping in Bucharest: Young woman opens the city’s first zero waste shop
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 14:48
Social

Most Romanians believe climate change is real, survey says

08 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A strong majority of Romanians - almost 90% - believe that climate change is real, according to a new survey conducted by the National Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies in Romania (UNSAR) and IRES.

“The result is similar to those of the last two years, a sign that Romanians are aware and continue to be concerned about climate change and its effects,” the quoted source said.

Extreme weather-related events caused by climate change are among the risks that Romanians fear the most. Their main concerns are related to violent storms (32%, +3 pp compared to 2020), heat waves (20%, +6 pp), melting glaciers (10%, -5 pp.), vegetation fires (7%), drought (7%), and floods (7%).

There have been increasingly more storms in Romania, a reality also confirmed by the damages paid by insurers for optional home insurance policies covering this risk. In 2020, 4,491 damage cases were opened following storms, a figure 32% higher than the year before. Also, compensations worth over RON 13.3 million were paid, according to the data collected at the level of UNSAR members.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Solarseven/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 12:40
04 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Eco-friendly shopping in Bucharest: Young woman opens the city’s first zero waste shop
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 October 2021
Business
Updated: World Bank sees Romania’s GDP accelerating by 7.3% this year
05 October 2021
Politics
Romania's Govt. falls after no-confidence vote
04 October 2021
Social
Romanian real estate mogul and his family die in Milan plane crash
01 October 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for September: Double crisis
29 September 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company raises EUR 1.2 mln to open offices in the US and Israel
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
27 September 2021
Politics
European Commission greenlights Romania’s EUR 29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan
07 October 2021
RI +
Recommerce CEO: Refurbished phone segment in Romania can grow fast once people become aware of advantages