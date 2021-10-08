Most Romanians believe climate change is real, survey says

A strong majority of Romanians - almost 90% - believe that climate change is real, according to a new survey conducted by the National Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies in Romania (UNSAR) and IRES.

“The result is similar to those of the last two years, a sign that Romanians are aware and continue to be concerned about climate change and its effects,” the quoted source said.

Extreme weather-related events caused by climate change are among the risks that Romanians fear the most. Their main concerns are related to violent storms (32%, +3 pp compared to 2020), heat waves (20%, +6 pp), melting glaciers (10%, -5 pp.), vegetation fires (7%), drought (7%), and floods (7%).

There have been increasingly more storms in Romania, a reality also confirmed by the damages paid by insurers for optional home insurance policies covering this risk. In 2020, 4,491 damage cases were opened following storms, a figure 32% higher than the year before. Also, compensations worth over RON 13.3 million were paid, according to the data collected at the level of UNSAR members.

(Photo source: Solarseven/Dreamstime.com)