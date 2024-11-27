Over 100,000 Romanians turn to app to decide "Who do I vote for?”

Ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections on December 1 (Romania's National Day), over 100,000 citizens have turned to the app Eu cu cine votez?/Who do I vote for?, an interactive tool designed to help voters identify their compatibility with political parties.

Inspired by Wahl-O-Mat, a platform successfully used in Germany before every election, the Eu cu cine votez? app uses a 28-question questionnaire to find out which party users resonate with.

The survey covers key issues like education, environmental protection, and public sector reform. Based on their answers, users receive a ranking of political parties aligned with their preferences and receive a detailed score for each party. In addition, they can explore the parties' detailed answers to each question.

The questions were developed by a research team including Prof. Dr. Ionela Băluță (University of Bucharest), Prof. Dr. Mircea Comșa (Babeș-Bolyai University), Prof. Dr. Bogdan Voicu (Romanian Academy), and Prof. Dr. Claudiu Tufiș (University of Bucharest).

"The app is very useful to help voters who don't have time to read all the election materials to decide who would be the best person to vote for. With the help of the app, they can make an informed, rational decision on who to vote for. We advocate for objective information and voting decisions to be based on the most objective criteria. Our aim is to minimize the impact of irrational factors on the voting decision," said Prof. Dr. Mircea Comșa.

The initiative is supported by all four German political foundations present in Romania: Friedrich Ebert, Konrad Adenauer, Friedrich Naumann, and Hanns Seidel.

Romanians will head to the polls again this Sunday, December 1 - the National Day, for the parliamentary elections. And, in the context of the surprising results of the first round of the presidential elections of November 24, the upcoming vote for the Parliament is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)