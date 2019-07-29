Romanians in diaspora can start registration for November elections

Romanians living abroad who want to vote in the presidential elections in November by mail or in a polling station outside the country, closer to their current residence, can register online starting July 28. They must register by September 11, in order to be able to vote by a means according to their option, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced on July 26 that Romanians will be able to sign up on the www.votstrainatate.ro portal starting Sunday at 12.00, Romania time, and the forms will be active until September 11.

Romanian voters who opt to vote at a polling station abroad will fill in an on-line form, which will include the name, surname, social security code, the city and state where they choose to vote, and a scanned copy or photograph of the ID. A polling station may be set up at the request of at least 100 citizens in the same locality or group of localities.

The Romanians living abroad will be able to vote at the first round of the presidential elections from November 8-10, and November 22-24 for the second round, and one of the main conditions for setting up polling stations abroad is that voters pre-register on the online platform of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), AEP president Constantin Mituleţu-Buică said on Wednesday.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)