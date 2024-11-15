Justice

Authorities dismantle criminal group exploiting vulnerable Romanian workers in Hungary

15 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Six men and one woman from Romania have been accused of recruiting dozens of children and adults from foster care centers, whom they then transported to Hungary, where they turned them into slaves, forcing them to work under inhumane conditions.

The accused are from the localities of Ozun and Chilieni, Covasna County, Romania, and allegedly started trafficking their victims in 2013, according to the Romanian Police. All six individuals are relatives.

Investigators say they "established an organized criminal group, aimed at obtaining material benefits from the exploitation through labor, on Hungarian territory, of several victims, both adults and minors."

The traffickers allegedly recruited vulnerable people with financial difficulties and without stable family relationships.

"The preferred victims of the perpetrators were those from foster care centers, who, through false promises, namely a salary of HUF 80,000-100,000 (EUR 200-245) per month, accommodation and meals, an 8-hour work schedule, 5 or 6 days a week, within a Hungarian enterprise," the Romanian Police stated.

The victims were taken to Hungary by a couple. Once they arrived at the destination, under the pretext of employment formalities, their identity documents were taken away to prevent them from leaving.

"Subsequently, they were accommodated either in an inadequate building, alongside 20–25 other people, in a wooden barrack, without furniture, or in the basement of a dwelling, from where they were transported to a municipal waste processing plant located in another locality and forced to work," the police added. 

According to DIICOT, the victims were forced, including through violence, to work to exhaustion for 12, 18, or even 24 hours, 7 days a week, while constantly monitored. Moreover, the exploited Romanians faced a lack of food and basic living conditions, were denied medical assistance, and were forced to perform household chores after their work schedule.

The sums of money obtained from the criminal activity were almost entirely appropriated by the members of the organized criminal group. 

Given that the recruitment and transport of victims took place in both Romania and Hungary, an agreement was concluded, under the aegis of Eurojust, for a joint investigation team between DIICOT and the Budapest General Prosecutor's Office. Simultaneously with the action carried out in Covasna County, five searches were also conducted on Hungarian territory, leading to the seizure of money, jewelry, two cars, documents, and two pistols.

"Moreover, during the searches conducted in Hungary, over 20 individuals, possibly victims of human trafficking, were identified," the Romanian Police also stated. 

In the end, Hungarian judicial authorities detained five men and one woman from Covasna, along with another man who operated exclusively on Hungarian territory.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiaromana.ro)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Authorities dismantle criminal group exploiting vulnerable Romanian workers in Hungary

15 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Six men and one woman from Romania have been accused of recruiting dozens of children and adults from foster care centers, whom they then transported to Hungary, where they turned them into slaves, forcing them to work under inhumane conditions.

The accused are from the localities of Ozun and Chilieni, Covasna County, Romania, and allegedly started trafficking their victims in 2013, according to the Romanian Police. All six individuals are relatives.

Investigators say they "established an organized criminal group, aimed at obtaining material benefits from the exploitation through labor, on Hungarian territory, of several victims, both adults and minors."

The traffickers allegedly recruited vulnerable people with financial difficulties and without stable family relationships.

"The preferred victims of the perpetrators were those from foster care centers, who, through false promises, namely a salary of HUF 80,000-100,000 (EUR 200-245) per month, accommodation and meals, an 8-hour work schedule, 5 or 6 days a week, within a Hungarian enterprise," the Romanian Police stated.

The victims were taken to Hungary by a couple. Once they arrived at the destination, under the pretext of employment formalities, their identity documents were taken away to prevent them from leaving.

"Subsequently, they were accommodated either in an inadequate building, alongside 20–25 other people, in a wooden barrack, without furniture, or in the basement of a dwelling, from where they were transported to a municipal waste processing plant located in another locality and forced to work," the police added. 

According to DIICOT, the victims were forced, including through violence, to work to exhaustion for 12, 18, or even 24 hours, 7 days a week, while constantly monitored. Moreover, the exploited Romanians faced a lack of food and basic living conditions, were denied medical assistance, and were forced to perform household chores after their work schedule.

The sums of money obtained from the criminal activity were almost entirely appropriated by the members of the organized criminal group. 

Given that the recruitment and transport of victims took place in both Romania and Hungary, an agreement was concluded, under the aegis of Eurojust, for a joint investigation team between DIICOT and the Budapest General Prosecutor's Office. Simultaneously with the action carried out in Covasna County, five searches were also conducted on Hungarian territory, leading to the seizure of money, jewelry, two cars, documents, and two pistols.

"Moreover, during the searches conducted in Hungary, over 20 individuals, possibly victims of human trafficking, were identified," the Romanian Police also stated. 

In the end, Hungarian judicial authorities detained five men and one woman from Covasna, along with another man who operated exclusively on Hungarian territory.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiaromana.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 November 2024
Justice
Authorities dismantle criminal group exploiting vulnerable Romanian workers in Hungary
15 November 2024
Culture
Volunteer postmen document old houses in southern Romania within cultural project
15 November 2024
Startup
Deloitte: Romania’s Questo, Steepsoft AI and Ascendia among fastest-growing tech startups in Central Europe
15 November 2024
Brasov
Artificial snow production begins in Poiana Brașov ahead of ski season
15 November 2024
Environment
European Commission takes Romania, Bulgaria to court for failing to treat wastewater
15 November 2024
Politics
Romania's interior minister expects progress on full Schengen accession after November 22 talk with Karner
15 November 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romgaz floats its 5-year, 4.75% EUR 500 mln FX bond at Bucharest Exchange
15 November 2024
Macro
Romania's GDP up 0.9% y/y in Jan-Sep, negative base effects expected for Q4