Romanians abroad

Romanian construction worker dies after medieval tower collapse in central Rome

04 November 2025

A Romanian construction worker has died after being trapped for several hours under rubble following the partial collapse of the medieval Torre dei Conti in central Rome on Monday, November 3. The incident occurred during restoration work on the 13th-century tower, located near the famous Colosseum.

Emergency services rescued the man late on Monday and transported him to the hospital in serious condition, Reuters reported. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

Romanian president Nicușor Dan sent a message of condolences on Tuesday morning.

“I learned with profound sadness the news that the Romanian man trapped under the rubble of the medieval tower in Rome passed away last night in the hospital. I extend my condolences to his family and loved ones. […] I deeply appreciate the remarkable efforts of the Italian rescue teams, who fought for more than 11 hours to save his life. May God rest his soul in peace and bring comfort to his grieving family,” reads the president's message posted on social media.

“My thoughts are also with all Romanians who work far from home, with dedication and sacrifice."

Parts of the 29-meter tower crumbled to the ground twice on Monday, with the first collapse occurring around 10:30 GMT and the second about 90 minutes later, Reuters said. The second collapse happened as firefighters worked to stabilize the structure using aerial ladders. 

Another Romanian worker was pulled from the debris shortly after the first collapse and remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening head injuries. Two additional workers sustained minor injuries and declined hospital treatment, according to media reports.

No firefighters were injured during the rescue operations.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Monday that its consulate in Rome had taken immediate action following the incident. Officials from the Consulate General and the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ attaché were dispatched to liaise with Italian authorities and verify the identity and condition of the Romanian workers involved. A Romanian consul was present at the scene and another at the hospital to assist those affected. 

The ministry stated that it remains in close contact with local authorities and continues to monitor the situation, prepared to provide further consular support if needed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Konstantinos Papaioannou/Dreamstime.com)

