A total of 975,582 Romanian tourists traveled to Turkey by the end of the third quarter of 2024, a record compared to past years.

According to data, over the nine months, Turkey’s tourism sector reported a 16% increase in Romanian visitors compared to the same period in 2023 (821,639) and a 26% increase compared to 2022 (725,709).

From the beginning of the year to now, Turkey has hosted a total of 49.2 million visitors and generated USD 46.9 billion in tourism revenue. The annual increase in visitor numbers reached +9% (compared to 2023), while revenue grew by 7%.

With these results, Turkey’s tourism sector has taken significant steps toward surpassing its year-end target of 61 million visitors.

Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced the third-quarter results for 2024 at a press conference in Istanbul. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the minister of culture and tourism, highlighted that the average daily spending per international visitor reached USD 107.

“The results achieved in the first nine months are the highest ever recorded by the Republic of Turkey,” the minister said.

Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, welcomed over 14 million international visitors in the first nine months of the year.

Tourists from more than 200 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Asia visited Turkey in this period.

Russia, Germany, and the United Kingdom, the leading sources of Turkey’s tourist influx, remained consistent, with tourists from these countries opting for vacations in the country’s main tourist hubs: Antalya, Istanbul, Izmir, and Muğla. Antalya, known as the “tourism capital of Turkey,” hosted over 13.3 million visitors, maintaining its leadership position in the Eastern Mediterranean.

More than 5.5 million Russians chose Turkey as a holiday destination, marking a 6% increase between January and September 2024. In the same period, German visitors exceeded 5.2 million, with the German market growing by 6%. The United Kingdom, Turkey’s third-largest tourism market, saw a 17% growth, with nearly 3.7 million Britons visiting Turkey in the first nine months of the year.

Turkey also had its largest increase of tourism from China, hosting over 312,000 visitors - an 84% rise from the previous year.

(Photo source: Patryk Kosmider | Dreamstime.com)